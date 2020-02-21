Trey Davis: Well rounded effort in win
Davis generated 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and six assists over 25 minutes in Thursday's 119-100 home win over the Skyhawks.
Davis was part of a balanced Crustacean Nation attack that had six Red Claws scoring in double-digits. Davis is one of a weapons on the Red Claw bench that can come in and quickly generate their own offense. Maine now heads to Mississauga, ON to face the Raptors 905 on Saturday.
