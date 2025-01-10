Jemison was waived by the Pelicans on Thursday.

The Pelicans will waive the two-way center in order to sign Keion Brooks to a two-way pact. Jemison carved out a role in the rotation early in the season due to injuries, though he had received little playing time of late. The 25-year-old appeared in 16 regular-season outings for New Orleans, during which he had averaged 2.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.4 minutes per contest.