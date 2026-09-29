Kaufman-Renn has entered the transfer portal, Jeff Borzello of ESPN reports.

Kaufman-Renn was drafted in the second round, No. 59 overall, in the 2026 NBA Draft after four collegiate seasons at Purdue. With the Boilermakers, he averaged 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 21.8 minutes per contest in 147 games, including 112 starts. Despite suiting up for the Timberwolves during Summer League, Kaufman-Renn opted to file a motion to return to college for another season, which was granted by an Indiana circuit court. The 24-year-old will now enter the transfer portal and will look to improve his stock ahead of the 2027 NBA Draft, though it's unknown if some teams will be reluctant to select him after the events that transpired in the last few months.