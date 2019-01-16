Trey Lewis: Tallies season-high in points
Lewis scored 22 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with three assists, two rebounds and a blocked shot in Tuesday's win over Westchester.
Lewis has come into his own after missing almost all of November with a severe ankle sprain, averaging 11.3 points in 12 games this season. He's not going to provide much more than scoring, however, as the guard is only averaging 2.3 assists and 1.8 rebounds despite playing close to 22 minutes a night.
