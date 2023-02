McGowens had four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) in 12 minutes Saturday against College Park.

McGowens scored four points but also managed to commit two turnovers and two fouls during his brief time on the court. He hasn't made much of an impact so far during the regular season, averaging 3.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 11 matchups (9.8 minutes).