McGowens tallied 20 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes Saturday against Rio Grande Valley.

McGowens finished the matchup with 20 points despite coming off the bench. He managed to end the regular season on a high note after being held to two points in 11 minutes Thursday against Lakeland.