McKinney-Jones had 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block during Friday's 113-110 win over Delaware.

Friday's performance was McKinney-Jones' best all-around game this season as he narrowly missed his first double-double while dropping in 23 points. The 6-5 guard is currently averaging 11.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game for the Mad Ants this year.