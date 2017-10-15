McKinney-Jones was waived by the Pacers on Saturday.

McKinney-Jones was merely a training camp body for the Pacers and he wasn't able to participate in the preseason schedule due to a shoulder injury, which certainly hurt his chances of making the final roster. He'll need to make a full recovery before getting a look from other teams, though McKinney-Jones is likely headed to the G-League to start the season once at full strength.