Trey McKinney-Jones: Let go by Pacers
McKinney-Jones was waived by the Pacers on Saturday.
McKinney-Jones was merely a training camp body for the Pacers and he wasn't able to participate in the preseason schedule due to a shoulder injury, which certainly hurt his chances of making the final roster. He'll need to make a full recovery before getting a look from other teams, though McKinney-Jones is likely headed to the G-League to start the season once at full strength.
More News
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...