McKinney-Jones will join 12 other G League stars as a member of the 2018 NBA G League USA roster for the upcoming International Challenge, per the G League.

The 27 year University of Miami product has delivered quality play off the bench this season for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, averaging 11.4 points, 3.0 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals across 27 minutes per game over 26 contests. He and his fellow G League stars will face the Mexican National Team on Sunday, February 18th during the NBA All-Star festivities.