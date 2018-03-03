Trey McKinney-Jones: Will not receive second 10-day deal
McKinney-Jones will not get a second 10-day contract offer from the Pacers, Michael Scotto of The Athletic New York reports.
McKinney-Jones played just one minute with the Pacers in the four games he was available for, and it appears he also didn't impress enough during practice to warrant a second opportunity. He'll presumably head back to the G-League, where he's averaged 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.8 minutes.
