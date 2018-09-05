Trey McKinney-Jones: Will play in Japan
McKinney-Jones has agreed to a contract with Japanese team Chiba Jets, Sportnado.com reports.
McKinney-Jones has spent four years in the G-League, two years overseas and has played just one minute in the NBA. At this point, it seems unlikely the 28-year-old will make an NBA roster in the future.
