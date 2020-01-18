Trey Mourning: Floods stat-sheet in limited time

Mourning managed four points (1-3 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block in Friday's loss against Northern Arizona.

Mourning flooded the stat-sheet off the bench in just 14 minutes of action Friday, as the forward tallied five rebounds for the second straight outing. The former Georgetown standout is dropping 4.3 points and 2.8 rebounds for the Skyforce this season.