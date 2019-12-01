Trey Mourning: Solid outing off bench
Mourning recorded six points (3-6 FG) and four rebounds during Saturday's G League win over Northern Arizona.
Across 13 minutes of action off the bench, Mourning chipped in with a solid overall stat-line including six points over 50 percent shooting. The Georgetown product is currently averaging 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds over nine G League games played this season.
