Trey Mourning: Solid outing off bench

Mourning recorded six points (3-6 FG) and four rebounds during Saturday's G League win over Northern Arizona.

Across 13 minutes of action off the bench, Mourning chipped in with a solid overall stat-line including six points over 50 percent shooting. The Georgetown product is currently averaging 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds over nine G League games played this season.

