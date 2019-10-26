Trey Mourning: Taken second overall in G League Draft

Mourning went second overall to the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the 2019 G League Draft.

After minimal roles in his first three seasons at Georgetown, Mourning emerged to the tune of 6.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game as a senior. He impressed the Heat enough in Summer League for the team's affiliate to spend its highest pick on him.

