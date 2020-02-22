Play

Trey Phills: Added by Greensboro

Greensboro picked up Phills via the available player pool Friday.

Phills finished out his college career at Yale during the 2018-19 season averaging seven points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 26.4 minutes per game. It's unlikely that he will secure a significant role with the Swarm right out of the gates.

