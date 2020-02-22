Trey Phills: Added by Greensboro
Greensboro picked up Phills via the available player pool Friday.
Phills finished out his college career at Yale during the 2018-19 season averaging seven points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 26.4 minutes per game. It's unlikely that he will secure a significant role with the Swarm right out of the gates.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.