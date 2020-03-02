Trey Phills: Plays 17 minutes off bench
Phills recorded six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, a rebound and a block in 17 minutes during Monday's loss to the Skyhawks.
Phills' averaging 11.4 minutes per game since joining the Swarm on Feb. 22. Over his two games with the team, the 23-year-old's averaging 3.0 points and 2.0 assists per game. Due to his relatively limited role, he can be best avoided in all formats.
