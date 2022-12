Mitchell compiled 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three steals and an assist over 30 minutes Saturday versus Lakeland.

After crossing into double figures just once over the first 10 games, Mitchell has done so in four of the last five. Part of that can be attributed to an increased shot volume recently; Mitchell has attempted nine or more shots in three of the last five games.