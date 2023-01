Mitchell logged six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two steals and one assist across 33 minutes during the Vipers' 134-113 loss at Stockton on Friday.

Mitchell was the Vipers' best rebounder as they were inferior to a Stockton team that dominated on Friday. Since the G League's restart, Mitchell has been not been regularly scoring at least 10 points like he did before it.