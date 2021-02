Mitchell recorded zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist over four minutes in Saturday's 105-90 win over Long Island.

Mitchell hasn't been in the rotation for Rio Grande Valley, and he was unable to convert on his lone field goal attempt while playing four minutes Saturday. He's averaging 0.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 4.3 minutes per game across four appearances this year.