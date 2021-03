Mitchell logged two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 28 minutes in Monday's 110-81 loss to Santa Cruz.

Mitchell had come off the bench during each of his 11 regular-season appearances, but he joined the starting lineup for the G League quarterfinals Monday. However, he was unable to generate significant results for the Vipers during the blowout loss. Mitchell averaged 1.3 points and 1.4 rebounds over 8.7 minutes per game this year.