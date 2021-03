Mitchell posted five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 17 minutes in Sunday's 97-88 win over the Stars.

Mitchell has had a fairly minimal role for the Vipers early in the season, but he's now topped 15 minutes in each of the past two games. He had his highest totals of the season in scoring and rebounds Sunday and is now averaging 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds over 8.1 minutes per game this year.