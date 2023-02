Mitchell (shoulder) logged eight points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Rio Grande Valley's 120-112 loss to South Bay on Wednesday.

Mitchell played in his first game since suffering a shoulder injury back in January. If the Vipers continue to be without Trevor Hudgins or Darius Days, who were promoted to the Houston Rockets, Mitchell is expected to remain part of their starting lineup as he was Wednesday.