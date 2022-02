The Pacers are expected to waive Thompson in the coming days, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After being dealt to the Pacers at the trade deadline, Thompson played just four games for Indiana before head coach Rick Carlisle announced his expected departure. There are rumors that the 30-year-old hopes to join Chicago once he clears waivers. If his wishes come true, Thompson could see valuable minutes for the Bulls who are lacking solid frontcourt depth.