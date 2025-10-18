Tristen Newton: Waived by Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Timberwolves will waive Newton on Saturday, Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Newton was on a two-way deal with the Timberwolves, but he was forced to make way with the franchise signing Johnny Juzang. Newton is now free to explore his options elsewhere.
