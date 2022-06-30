Brown was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Bulls on Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Brown is now set to test free agency and will seek a new home ahead of the 2022-23 season after the Bulls failed to extend a qualifying offer to the 23-year-old prior to Wednesday's deadline. He appeared in 66 games for Chicago last season, averaging 4.3 points and 3.1 rebounds over 16.0 minutes per contest while shooting 35.3 percent from three-point range.