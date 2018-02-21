Caupain registered 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and four assists during Wednesday's 98-88 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

The first year player from Cincinnati has been a reliable double digit scorer this season and Wednesday's performance was no different. Caupain is averaging 38.1 minutes of acting per game, as well as an impressive stat line with 15.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Lakeland Magic.