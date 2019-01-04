Troy Caupain: Demoted to G League
Caupain has been assigned to the G League, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Caupain made his NBA debut Monday against Charlotte and logged five minutes while scoring five points. However, Caupain returns to the G League where he is averaging 16.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per outing.
