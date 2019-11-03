Caupain came to terms Sunday on a contract with Hapoel Holon of the Israeli Basketball Premier League, EuroBasket.com reports.

As a two-way player for the Magic last season, Caupain appeared in four contests, averaging only 4.0 minutes per appearance. After signing a camp deal with the Trail Blazers and failing to make the opening night roster, Caupain elected to head overseas rather than accepting a contract in the G League.