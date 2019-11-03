Troy Caupain: Heading overseas
Caupain came to terms Sunday on a contract with Hapoel Holon of the Israeli Basketball Premier League, EuroBasket.com reports.
As a two-way player for the Magic last season, Caupain appeared in four contests, averaging only 4.0 minutes per appearance. After signing a camp deal with the Trail Blazers and failing to make the opening night roster, Caupain elected to head overseas rather than accepting a contract in the G League.
More News
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.