Troy Caupain: Respectable box score in win
Caupain finished Tuesday's blowout win over Windy City with 22 points (9-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Caupain and fellow two-way player Amile Jefferson combined to score 55 of the team's 141 points, with the majority coming in the first half of a contest that quickly got out of hand. Caupain has been a vital part of Lakeland's playoff-clinching roster, averaging 16.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.23 assists and 0.9 steals in 47 games.
More News
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.