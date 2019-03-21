Caupain finished Tuesday's blowout win over Windy City with 22 points (9-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Caupain and fellow two-way player Amile Jefferson combined to score 55 of the team's 141 points, with the majority coming in the first half of a contest that quickly got out of hand. Caupain has been a vital part of Lakeland's playoff-clinching roster, averaging 16.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.23 assists and 0.9 steals in 47 games.