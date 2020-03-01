Play

Daniels will be waived by the Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Per Woj, the two sides had been working toward a parting of ways, with the goal of finding Daniels an opportunity to contribute for another team. Meanwhile, waiving Daniels opens up a roster spot for the Lakers, who have reportedly shown interest in J.R. Smith and Dion Waiters, among other free agents.

