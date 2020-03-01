Troy Daniels: Waived by Lakers
Daniels will be waived by the Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Per Woj, the two sides had been working toward a parting of ways, with the goal of finding Daniels an opportunity to contribute for another team. Meanwhile, waiving Daniels opens up a roster spot for the Lakers, who have reportedly shown interest in J.R. Smith and Dion Waiters, among other free agents.
More News
-
Lakers' Troy Daniels: Sees garbage-time run in blowout•
-
Lakers' Troy Daniels: Pops off for 17 points•
-
Lakers' Troy Daniels: Scores 12 points in win•
-
Lakers' Troy Daniels: Does not score against Phoenix•
-
Lakers' Troy Daniels: Scores 11 in victory•
-
Lakers' Troy Daniels: Available, unlikely to play•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...