Troy Williams: Let go by Knicks

Williams was waived by the Knicks on Monday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Williams' contract he signed with the Knicks earlier this year was non-guaranteed, which made the forward expendable despite his impressive showing in summer league. Williams has made a couple NBA stops in his young career, but he has been unable to find a permanent fit. He'll likely latch onto another team before the start of training camp, but it'll be an uphill climb for Williams to make a team's final roster.