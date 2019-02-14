Troy Williams: Plays 40 minutes in loss

Williams tallied 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in the 126-118 loss Wednesday to the Stars.

Stockton had only seven active players so it made sense that Williams put in 40 minutes of work Wednesday, particularly since the two-way player has hardly been utilized with the Kings. Williams is averaging 18.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 22 games on the G League level.