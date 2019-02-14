Troy Williams: Plays 40 minutes in loss
Williams tallied 23 points (10-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in the 126-118 loss Wednesday to the Stars.
Stockton had only seven active players so it made sense that Williams put in 40 minutes of work Wednesday, particularly since the two-way player has hardly been utilized with the Kings. Williams is averaging 18.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 22 games on the G League level.
More News
-
Kings' Troy Williams: Strong shooting for G League club•
-
Kings' Troy Williams: Won't be assigned to G League•
-
Kings' Troy Williams: Assigned to Stockton•
-
Kings' Troy Williams: Plays 13 minutes in Saturday's loss•
-
Kings' Troy Williams: Will play Sunday•
-
Kings' Troy Williams: Out Thursday with ankle soreness•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...