Troy Williams: To be released by Rockets

Williams will be released by the Rockets, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Williams release comes with the Rockets' plan to sign veteran wing Joe Johnson after he was bought out by the Kings after the trade deadline. While Williams has spent most of the season going back and forth between Houston and the G-League, he is still expected to get interested around the league given his upside as a long, athletic wing.

