Troy Williams: Waived by Pels

Williams was waived by the Pelicans on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Williams was waived to create a roster spot for Tim Frazier, who was recently picked up by the Pelicans after being cut by the Bucks. He's played 51 games over the past two years and will probably be a deep bench option if he lands on another NBA team.

