Gordon was selected by the Memphis Hustle with the 11th overall pick in the 2022 G League Draft.

Gordon began his collegiate career at Troy before transferring to Nicholls State for his final two seasons. He averaged 20.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 33.9 minutes per game over 24 appearances at Nicholls State during the 2021-22 season and will attempt to carve out a role in the G League this year.