Ty Lawson: Signs deal with Chinese team
Lawson has agreed to a deal with the Shandong Golden Stars in China, freelance reporter David Pick reports.
There were reports in mid-July that Lawson had secured a contract with the Shanxi Dragons in China, but those were shot down by Lawson on his personal Twitter account. He will indeed play in China next season, however, just with a different squad. Seemingly no NBA teams were interested in his services and/or asking price after he posted 9.9 points, 4.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 25.1 minutes per game with the Kings during the 2016-17 campaign.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...