Ty Lawson: Signs deal with Chinese team

Lawson has agreed to a deal with the Shandong Golden Stars in China, freelance reporter David Pick reports.

There were reports in mid-July that Lawson had secured a contract with the Shanxi Dragons in China, but those were shot down by Lawson on his personal Twitter account. He will indeed play in China next season, however, just with a different squad. Seemingly no NBA teams were interested in his services and/or asking price after he posted 9.9 points, 4.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 25.1 minutes per game with the Kings during the 2016-17 campaign.