Alexander finished with 13 points (4-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and four steals in 43 minutes during Saturday's 93-91 loss to Long Island.

Alexander saw an all-around performance in Saturday's defeat, leading the team in assists and steals against Long Island. Alexander has averaged 15.6 points, 4.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in five games this season.