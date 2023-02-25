Alexander was held out of Friday's 120-106 loss to Maine due to personal reasons.
Alexander was inactive in Friday's loss, missing the game for personal reasons with no known timetable known for his return. Alexander has averaged 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 16 regular-season games.
More News
-
Ty-Shon Alexander: Strong showing off bench•
-
Ty-Shon Alexander: Leads from deep off bench•
-
Ty-Shon Alexander: Strong showing from deep off bench•
-
Ty-Shon Alexander: Reaches double figures off bench•
-
Ty-Shon Alexander: Leads offensively off bench•
-
Ty-Shon Alexander: Returns with 20-point outing•