Alexander tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 125-93 loss to Westchester.

Alexander was one of three bench players and one of six Swarm players to score 10 or more points in Tuesday loss, posting his first double digit outing in the last five games. Alexander has averaged 5.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over his last five outings.