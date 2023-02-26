Alexander did not play in Saturday's 122-110 win over Maine.
Alexander recorded a DNP - Coach's Decision in Saturday's win, but he was taken off the injury report after missing Friday's game due to personal reasons. Alexander has averaged 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 16 regular-season games this season.
