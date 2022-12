Alexander tallied 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 136-87 loss to Maine.

Alexander returned after missing time due to an adductor strain, finishing second on the team in points scored while leading the team in shots made and threes made. Alexander has averaged 13.6 points, 3.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals in nine appearances this season.