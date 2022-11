Alexander finished with 20 points (7-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 loss to Delaware.

Alexander posted his second straight 20-point game for Greensboro to start the season, coming off a 25-point outing Friday. Alexander is averaging 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 33.5 minutes over two games.