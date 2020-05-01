Tyler Bey: Staying in 2020 NBA Draft

Bay will remain in the 2020 NBA Draft, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reports.

Bey will join the draft following his junior year at Colorado. He averaged 13.8 points on 8.5 shots with 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.4 assists and 1.1 blocks. Those numbers resulted in him winning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and making the conference's Second Team.