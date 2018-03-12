Cavanaugh registered 19 points (7-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one assist during Sunday's 112-108 road win over the Canton Charge.

Cavanaugh has only played 11 games in the G Leauge this season due to many opportunities in the NBA. Whenever plays for the BayHawks though, he produces effective numbers, similar to Sunday's double-double outing. The 24-year-old from George Washington is averaging 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds with Erie this year.