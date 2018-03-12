Tyler Cavanaugh: 19 and 11 in win
Cavanaugh registered 19 points (7-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one assist during Sunday's 112-108 road win over the Canton Charge.
Cavanaugh has only played 11 games in the G Leauge this season due to many opportunities in the NBA. Whenever plays for the BayHawks though, he produces effective numbers, similar to Sunday's double-double outing. The 24-year-old from George Washington is averaging 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds with Erie this year.
More News
-
Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Called up from G League•
-
Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Logs 15 minutes in G-League game•
-
Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Assigned to G-League for rehab•
-
Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Out again Monday•
-
Hawks' Tyler Cavanaugh: Will remain out Friday•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...