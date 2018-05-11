Cavanaugh was waived by the Hawks on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

As part of his guaranteed contract, Cavanaugh was due $450,000 on Tuesday, so the Hawks will let him go to avoid that cost. As a result, Cavanaugh will be an unrestricted free agent in need of a new NBA home. The rookie out of George Washington ended up having a sizable role with a rebuilding Atlanta team last season, appearing in 39 games and averaging 4.7 points and 3.3 rebounds. His career-high came in November against the Pelicans, when he shot 6-of-7 from the field en route to scoring 16 points.