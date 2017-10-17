Tyler Cavanaugh: Let go by Hawks
Cavanaugh was waived by the Hawks over the weekend, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Cavanaugh inked a partially guaranteed contract with the Hawks back in July, but the 6-foot-9 forward was unable to show enough upside to be kept on the regular season roster. As long as he clears waivers, Cavanaugh is expected to join the Hawks' G-League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks, where he'll look to continue to develop as an all-around prospect.
