Tyler Cook: Expected to rejoin Cleveland
The Cavaliers plan to re-sign Cook on a 10-day contract, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Cleveland parted ways with Cook and Alfonzo McKinnie earlier in the week, but the team was able to bring back the latter on a 10-day deal prior to Thursday's overtime victory over the Pistons. The Cavaliers should be able to bring Cook back into the fold before Saturday's game in Denver, but the undrafted rookie out of Iowa isn't expected to have a meaningful role for the club.
