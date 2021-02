Cook delivered 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss against Santa Cruz.

Cook surpassed the 20-point mark once again and while his rebounding numbers have tailed off in recent games, he remains a reliable scoring threat. He has reached the 20-point mark in five of his eight appearances and should remain a valuable fantasy asset in a struggling Iowa team.