Cook notched 26 points (8-15 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Monday's loss against the Blue.

Cook paced the Wolves in minutes and delivered another strong performance, ending just one rebound shy of posting what would've been his fifth double-double of the season. Cook has also scored at least 20 points in four of his seven appearances, and he's undoubtedly one of the Wolves' main offensive threats on a nightly basis.