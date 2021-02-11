Cook posted 31 points (14-20 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and a steal across 40 minutes in Wednesday's loss against Long Island.

Aside from pacing the Wolves in both scoring and rebounding, Cook also finished as the team's top passer and was one assist shy of opening the G League bubble with a triple-double. While he's not likely to deliver this kind of performance on a nightly basis, he should have a sizable role for Iowa this season -- especially considering he also ended as one of just two players that logged 40 or more minutes.